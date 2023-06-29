A second solar power plant has been installed in the capital under the Bhutan Solar Initiative Project. Aimed at fulfilling the need for clean and renewable energy, the 500-kilowatt ground-mounted solar power plant was commissioned today coinciding with Guru Rinpoche’s Birth Anniversary. The plant is expected to generate 835,000 units of electricity annually, worth almost Nu 4 M



The solar power plant located at Dechenchholing in Bhutan will generate more than double the electricity generated by the rooftop plant at the Centenary Farmer’s Market.

Much like the rooftop solar plant, this plant also has a control room which will display the status of the project and its power generation data.

The project was implemented by Bhutanese engineers, with the help of 45 DeSuups from the DeSuung Skilling Programme and four TTI graduates. An external expert was also engaged for quality assurance.

Considering the Royal Vision for energy security and sustainable development, the project also aims at establishing the technical and economic viability of solar panels in the country and building local capacity in this sector.

Around Nu 27 M was spent on the project which was funded by the Bhutan Trust Fund for Environmental Conservation.

The Bhutan Solar Initiative Project which was initiated under the Royal Command is also getting ready to start two more solar plants.

According to project officials, the next projects will be implemented completely by Bhutanese teams.

Source: The Bhutan Live