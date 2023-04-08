American businessman Elon Musk reacted sharply to news that indicated the Pentagon’s attempts to delete publications containing “classified” documents about the Ukrainian conflict from social media.

Earlier, the New York Times reported that the Pentagon had begun an investigation into the leaking of materials talking about the state of Ukrainian forces and the plans of the United States and NATO to strengthen and strengthen these forces.

“Of course you can completely remove material from the web — and you can do it nicely while not drawing attention to what you’re trying to hide,” Musk wrote in a tweet on Twitter.

Later, the New York Times reported that a new batch of classified US documents on Ukraine, China and the Middle East had appeared on the Internet.

According to the newspaper, more than a hundred new documents were published, and said the damage caused by this as great.