Anu Alex (34), a native of Kottarakara in Kollam district of Kerala, India passed away today in Kuwait City. She was an employee of LuLu Exchange and held the rank of Manager Call center. She was heading LuLu Exchange Kuwait’s call center operations. She is survived by her husband and son. Lulu Financial Group MD Mr. Adeeb Ahamed and Lulu Exchange Kuwait Management offered their condolences to the family on the death of Anu Alex.





Read Today's News TODAY... on our Telegram Channel click here to join and receive all the latest updates t.me/thetimeskuwait