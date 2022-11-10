Embassy of Kyrgyzstan
Address: Surra, Block 6, St. 13, Villa 34
Telephone No: 25359951
Fax: 25359981
Email Address: kyrgyzembkw@gmail.com
Working Hours: 09:00 am till 3:00 pm
Ambassador: H.E. AZAMAT KARAGULOV
