Embassy of Kyrgyzstan

Address: Surra, Block 6, St. 13, Villa 34

Telephone No: 25359951

Fax: 25359981

Email Address: kyrgyzembkw@gmail.com
Working Hours: 09:00 am till 3:00 pm
Ambassador: H.E. AZAMAT KARAGULOV

DWC hosts gathering to bid farewell to Kyrgyz ambassador

Kyrgyz embassy holds winter tourism event

Kyrgyzstan ambassador holds fruit-tasting festival

Kyrgyzstan troupe enthralls with music and dance

‘Silk Road Show’ to showcase best of Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyz dance troupe enchants at cultural festival

DWC and Kyrgyz Embassy organize Ramadan and Girgian celebrations

Kyrgyz Ambassador celebrates country’s Independence Day

Kyrgyzstan Gateway to Central Asia

Kyrgyzstan — Pristine natural splendors

 

 


