On the occasion of Eid al-Adha, I extend my sincere wishes and warm greetings to His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Amir of the State of Kuwait and His Highness Sheikh Misha’al Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait; leadership, Government and the friendly people of the State of Kuwait.

I also extend my warm greetings to all my Indian brothers and sisters residing here in Kuwait and making immense contribution towards the growth and development of the friendly country of Kuwait.

Eid al-Adha is a special occasion as we reaffirm our resolve to abide by the universal values of peace, prosperity, compassion, commitment to the welfare of society, spirit of sacrifice and universal brotherhood. This occasion is an important reminder for all of us that no matter who you are, we are all equals in humanity.

In India, which has the second largest Muslim population in the world after Indonesia, we celebrate this occasion with great fervor and enthusiasm. In complete consonance with India’s age old beliefs and values, people from different religions and faiths come together on this special day to celebrate this occasion and to provide relief to those facing difficulties and challenges.

I take this opportunity to thank the Indian diaspora in Kuwait who joins hands with the Embassy in celebrating the rich and cultural heritage of India as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of India’s independence. We have seen how the Indian diaspora in Kuwait transcending their differences, joined hands with the Embassy in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic and also wholeheartedly celebrated India in Kuwait by participating in various activities of the Embassy. I look forward to working with the community in further strengthening our vibrant people-to-people connect in Kuwait and also in further deepening our long standing dynamic partnership.

Once again, Eid Mubarak to all Indian nationals and friends of India in Kuwait. May you all stay blessed and stay safe. May the spirit of community togetherness, principled service, and compassionate generosity bring good tidings to all those celebrating Eid al-Adha.

H E Sibi George

Ambassador of India