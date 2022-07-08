On this special occasion of Eid al-Adha and on behalf of the French People, I extend my sincere wishes and warm greetings to His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Amir of the State of Kuwait; His Highness Sheikh Misha’al Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait, to the entire leadership, Government and the friendly people of the State of Kuwait.

Eid al-Adha is a celebration of the ways faith can transcend any differences and unite us under the banners of fellowship and love.

It is a time to reflect on the importance of service and devotion, selflessness, and charity and values shared by people of all faiths.

May the spirits of community, togetherness, principled service, and compassionate generosity bring good tidings to those celebrating Eid al-Adha.

Eid Mubarak

H E Claire Le FlecherAmbassador of France