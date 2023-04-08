The Ramadan Ghabga hosted by the Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Asian Affairs, Ambassador Samih Johar Hayat, saw a distinguished diplomatic presence, in the presence of the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Mansour Al-Otaibi, and the heads of diplomatic missions of Asian countries and some European and African countries accredited to the country.

Ambassador Hayat confirmed that the purpose of holding this ghabga is to acquaint the ambassadors and members of the diplomatic corps of Asian countries to the country’s intentional Kuwaiti customs of Ramadan, reports Al-Rai daily.

For his part, the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, Ambassador of Tajikistan, Dr. Zubaidullah Zubaidov, expressed his deep thanks to Ambassador Hayat for this invitation, which he said was a happy occasion to meet the Deputy Foreign Minister, Ambassador Mansour Al-Otaibi, and the ambassadors of the Asian group in this holy month.

Zabidov extended his warmest congratulations on the occasion of the holy month to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad, His Highness the Crown Prince, Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad, the government and the Kuwaiti people, wishing Kuwait more progress and prosperity.

He pointed out that Kuwait, which he described as a country of giving and coexistence, portrays the best images to the international community of coexistence between religions and sects, pointing out the hosting of Ambassador Hayat and his wife to Asian embassies is evidence of this coexistence and Kuwaiti generosity.