The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan to the state of Kuwait Sayed Javed Hashimi has the honor to extend his sincere congratulations to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Sheikh Dr. Ahmed Nasser AI-Mohammed AI-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah The Foreign Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, the government and the friendly people of the State of Kuwait on the blessed occasion of Eid Al Adha, praying to Almighty Allah to bless all Muslim Nations with progress and prosperity.

H.E. Sayed Javed Hashimi

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan