Embassy of the United States of America
Address: Al-Masjed Al-Aqsa Street, Bayan, Plot 14
Telephone No: 00-(965) 2259-1001
Fax: 00-(965) 2538-0282
Website: https://kw.usembassy.gov/
Ambassador: H.E. Alina L. Romanowski
Social Media: www.facebook.com/USEmbassyQ8
Twitter.com/USEmbassyQ8
http://www.instagram.com/usembassyq8

 

  – NEWS –  

Kuwaiti women play a critical role in society

US Ambassador to Kuwait tours site of the Battle of the Bridges

Security apparatus chief discusses cooperation with US envoy

American Ambassador highlights Caesar Acts terms

FM receives credentials of new US Ambassador

US embassy announces launch of ‘Discover America 2019’

 

 


