Embassy of the United States of America
Address: Al-Masjed Al-Aqsa Street, Bayan, Plot 14
Telephone No: 00-(965) 2259-1001
Fax: 00-(965) 2538-0282
Website: https://kw.usembassy.gov/
Ambassador: H.E. Alina L. Romanowski
Social Media: www.facebook.com/USEmbassyQ8
Twitter.com/USEmbassyQ8
http://www.instagram.com/usembassyq8
– NEWS –
