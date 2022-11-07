Embassy of the United Arab Emirates
Address: Daiya, Block 5, Istiklal Street, Plot 7
Telephone Number: (+965) 2252 8544
Fax: (+965) 2252 8544
Email Address: mailto:kuwait@mofa.gov.ae
mailto: mailto:uaeembassybahrain@hotmail.com
Working Hours: 07.30-14.30
Ambassador: H.E. Dr. Matar Hamid Al Neyad
