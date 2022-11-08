Embassy of the Republic of Poland

Address: Al-Jabriya, Block 7, Street 3, Villa 20

Telephone No: +(965)25311571

Fax: +(965)25311576

Email Address: mailto:kuwejt.amb.sekretariat@msz.gov.pl

Website: https://kuwejt.msz.gov.pl/en/

Ambassador: H.E. Mr. Pawel Lechowicz

Social Media: https://mobile.twitter.com/PLinKuwait

Link to Visa Page: http://www.e-konsulat.gov.pl/

  -NEWS-  

Poland congratulates Kuwait on the occasion of 60th National day and 30th Liberation day

Polish ambassador hosts reception to mark National Day

Poland commemorates 80th anniversary of World War II

Polish Foreign Minister lauds cooperation with Kuwait in various fields

Lech Walesa – Legend of Poland

Poland congratulates Kuwait on occasion of the National Day & Liberation Day

Poland hosts COP24 Climate Change Conference

Driving change together: Poland hosts COP24

The problem of air quality in Poland

‘Changing together’ a key for a success of global climate deal in Poland

Poland hosts COP24 Climate Change Conference

Embassy of Poland hosts scientific conference

Poland commemorates restoration of independence

Poland – a growing European powerhouse

 


