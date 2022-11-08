Embassy of the Republic of Poland
Address: Al-Jabriya, Block 7, Street 3, Villa 20
Telephone No: +(965)25311571
Fax: +(965)25311576
Email Address: mailto:kuwejt.amb.sekretariat@msz.gov.pl
Website: https://kuwejt.msz.gov.pl/en/
Ambassador: H.E. Mr. Pawel Lechowicz
Social Media: https://mobile.twitter.com/PLinKuwait
Link to Visa Page: http://www.e-konsulat.gov.pl/
