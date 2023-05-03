HUAWEI Watch Buds

After much anticipation, the HUAWEI WATCH Buds that brings earbuds and watch into one is finally hitting the shelves. The latest premium smartwatch from Huawei brings an innovative 2-in-1 design with a watch dial that doubles as a pop-up cover that magnetically attaches the earbuds. The HUAWEI WATCH Buds combines smartwatch and earbuds and offers the features and functions of both.

Both the HUAWEI WATCH Buds & HUAWEI Freebuds 5 are compatible with Huawei devices as well as other Android and iOS devices. The HUAWEI WATCH Buds are available for purchase in Kuwait starting at 149.9 KD and the HUAWEI FreeBuds 5 are also available in stores for 46.9 KD on Huawei’s official website and select retailers.

As smartwatches and earbuds have become an indispensable part of modern life, combining them both in one offers great convenience for consumers. The HUAWEI WATCH Buds achieves this masterfully without any compromises. With miniaturised precision and advanced manufacturing processes, it has elegantly integrated the earbuds inside the compact body of the smartwatch while prioritising fashion and durability.

The HUAWEI WATCH Buds employs a deep neural network call noise reduction algorithm to deliver crystal clear call clarity. Thanks to the quad-magnetic full-range planar diaphragm driver, the earbuds also deliver powerful, full-frequency, high resolution audio. Moreover, as the earbuds support Triple Adaptive EQ that optimises the audio based on the ear canal structure, wearing status, and volume level, users can enjoy a personalised audio experience with rich details.

Furthermore, the earbuds are incredibly lightweight and comfortable to wear. They stay snugly in the ears during workouts, and the stable fit makes them unlikely to be accidentally knocked out of the ears. The HUAWEI WATCH Buds can also function as a fitness companion for users with its comprehensive fitness tracking features. The watch comes with HUAWEI TruSportTM science-based sports system and provides users with professional sports evaluation and advice.

HUAWEI FreeBuds 5

The HUAWEI FreeBuds 5 impresses with an ultra-magnetic dynamic driver, equipped with the bass turbo technology, to ensure that low tones blow you away, which produces bass tones that drop as low as 16 Hz. The frequency response is 50%. Triple adaptive EQ optimizes sound quality in real time all the way from 100 Hz to 2000 Hz, to eliminate discrepancies caused by ear canal shape, wearing status, and volume level, and provide for consistently excellent sound quality.

HUAWEI FreeBuds 5

FreeBuds 5 supports the L2HC and LDAC™ codecs and was certified both by HWA and Hi-Res Audio Wireless. The audio transmission rate on the earbuds is up to blazing-fast 990 kbps, and 96 kHz/24-bit HD audio is supported, for pure high-fidelity sound. HUAWEI FreeBuds 5 supports 5C fast charging and adopts a brand-new direct charging solution. With a higher charging efficiency, the earbuds can be fully charged in 20 minutes. What is more? A 5-minute charge can support up to 2 hours of music playback. In addition, with the charging case which also supports wireless charging users will get a total of 30 hours of playback time.

Building on years of R&D investment and technical experience, HUAWEI FreeBuds 5 features a brand-new open-fit noise cancelling capability built on the previous two generations of the earbuds. HUAWEI FreeBuds 5 is comprehensively upgraded in terms of its sound pickup system, noise cancelling algorithm, ear canal adaptation, and environment adaptation, as well as end-to-end audio performance, driving smart noise cancelling technology to new heights, and offering users a pleasant and comfortable listening experience.