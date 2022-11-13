Embassy of European Union
Address: Al Hamra Tower, Al Sharq, 18th floor, Kuwait City
Ambassador: H.E. Cristian Tudor
Website: eeas.europa.eu/delegations/kuwait_en
E-mail: delegation-kuwait@eeas.europa.eu
-NEWS-
European Union congratulates Kuwait on the occasion of 60th National day and 30th Liberation day
Visitors from Kuwait highly valued in Europe
EU official praises Kuwait’s preventive measures to confront
EU Ambassador praises Kuwait’s efforts to fight the pandemic
EU affirms desire to enhance relations with Kuwait
H.H. Amir receives credentials from newly appointed Ambassador
EU, Kuwait agree to launch human rights dialogue
EU and Kuwait to strengthen partnership with opening of EU Embassy in Kuwait