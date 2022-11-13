Embassy of European Union

Address: Al Hamra Tower, Al Sharq, 18th floor, Kuwait City

Ambassador: H.E. Cristian Tudor

Website: eeas.europa.eu/delegations/kuwait_en

E-mail: delegation-kuwait@eeas.europa.eu

   -NEWS-   

European Union congratulates Kuwait on the occasion of 60th National day and 30th Liberation day

Visitors from Kuwait highly valued in Europe

EU official praises Kuwait’s preventive measures to confront 

EU Ambassador praises Kuwait’s efforts to fight the pandemic

EU affirms desire to enhance relations with Kuwait

H.H. Amir receives credentials from newly appointed Ambassador

EU, Kuwait agree to launch human rights dialogue

EU and Kuwait to strengthen partnership with opening of EU Embassy in Kuwait

 


