Company organized event for foster care children, special needs, and the elderly

Zain, Kuwait’s leading digital service provider, announces the successful conclusion of the special event it organized to celebrate the Kuwaiti tradition of Girgeaan (candy distribution) at the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor’s Social Care Centers. The event came in partnership with the Public Authority for Disability Affairs to share the joys and blessings of the Holy Month with foster care children, people with special needs, and the elderly.

The event was attended by General Manager of the Public Authority for Disability Affairs Dr. Bibi Al Amiri, Deputy GM for Medical, Phycological, and Social Services and Disabled Care Centers Aamer Al Enzi, Zain Kuwait’s Chief Corporate Affairs and Relations Officer Waleed Al Khashti, and representatives of ministries and embassies.

Every year, Zain is proud to partner with the Social Care Centers and the Public Authority for Disability Affairs to make this event a success as part of its annual Ramadan campaign. Through this collaboration, the company shares the joys of Girgeaan with foster care children, people with special needs, and the elderly who reside at the care centers. The event also witnessed special theatrical and traditional segments presented by the residents of the centers.

During the event, Zain’s team joined in distributing Girgeaan (candy), gifts, and toys in an atmosphere that was full of joy and happiness. The company believes the Holy Month of Ramadan is a special time of the year, and it is always keen on sharing the blessings of this time with all segments, most importantly this cherished segment of the community. Zain believes in the importance of embracing the beautiful values of the Islamic religion as well as the noble traditions of the Kuwaiti heritage, all year round and especially in the Holy Month of Ramadan.