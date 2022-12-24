Zain, Kuwait’s leading digital service provider, announced its diamond sponsorship of the 13th Kuwait Week in Egypt, organized by Jabriya Exhibition Group in Cairo. The event featured over 80 Kuwaiti and Egyptian organizations from across industries and came under the patronage of H.E. the Prime Minister of Egypt Dr. Mostafa Madbouly.

The opening ceremony was attended by H.E. the Egyptian Minister of Trade and Industry Ahmad Samir, H.E. Kuwait Ambassador to Egypt and Permanent Delegate at the Arab League Ghanim Saqer Al Ghanim, Director of Jabriya Exhibition Group and the event’s organizer Ahmad Bahbahani, as well as many ministers, businessmen, investors, government officials, and representatives of private and public sectors from the two nations.

Zain’s support to this distinguished event comes as part of its keenness – as a leading national company from the Kuwaiti private sector – to be present at the various projects that contribute to strengthening trade and economic relations between Kuwait and other nations. Such initiatives enrich the investments ecosystem within the most vital sectors and industries and contribute to achieving Kuwait’s developmental goals.

Zain had a special booth at the event, through which it showcased its leading experience as a leader in the local and regional telecom sectors. The company also shed light on its goals and strategies to achieve its sustainability strategy, and how it is contributing to tackle climate change and reduce its own carbon footprint.

The 13th Kuwait Week in Egypt featured over 80 Kuwaiti and Egyptian organizations from across industries, including manufacturing, oil, investment, banking, healthcare, tourism, media, culture, telecom, and more.

The event is considered the biggest Kuwaiti-Egyptian gathering ever, and has achieved tremendous success throughout its previous seasons, contributing to strengthening trade and economic collaborations between the two nations.

The exhibition aimed at shedding more light on the great advancements within Kuwait’s economy and the nation’s institutions, as well as increasing and supporting investment opportunities for Kuwaiti institutions in all sectors by offering the space for investors and businesspeople to discuss and pursue mutual projects.

Zain is aware of the important role played by private sector companies to encourage such initiatives that contribute to supporting Kuwait’s national economy. The company’s participation at this event reflects its keenness in supporting the various developmental efforts on both local and regional levels.