In one of the last entries in his diary, Yoshio Kudo complained about the long working days that sometimes last until midnight. Two months later, this Japanese teacher joined the list of “karoshi” victims, that is, death due to excessive work stress.

Long working hours are no exception in Japan, where teachers are overwhelmed with extra tasks ranging from supervising cleaning or organizing school trips to after-school activities, reports a local Arabic daily.

A study published by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development in 2018 showed that Japanese teachers work 56 hours per week, compared to 38 hours on average for other OECD member countries.

However, this figure does not take into account additional working hours. An investigation by a labor union-linked research group showed that teachers work an average of 123 extra hours per month, far exceeding the 80-hour “karoshi threshold”.

Exhausted teachers have filed a lawsuit against local authorities. This year, Japan’s ruling party also launched a working group to research the issue. But these measures came too late for Yoshio Kudo, who died of a cerebral hemorrhage at the age of forty in 2007.

About two thousand people participated in his funeral, where students of his wife, Sachiko, said that the ever-active physical education teacher embodied the “opposite meaning of death.”

“He loved working with children,” Sachiko, 55, told AFP. But in his last days, he used to start work at seven in the morning and sometimes did not finish before midnight. And the widow adds, “He used to tell me that teachers should stop this type of work, and that he wanted to spark this change.”

To confront this problem, the authorities have ordered measures that include, in particular, outsourcing some tasks and adopting digital technologies to perform them. “Our measures to reform teachers’ working conditions are constantly evolving,” Japanese Education Minister Keiko Nagaoka told parliament in October.

However, she acknowledged that many teachers “still work long hours” and that “efforts must be accelerated.” An investigation by the Ministry of Education showed a gradual decrease in the number of extra hours, but experts do not see any fundamental change in this.

School management advisor Masatoshi Sino confirms that Japanese teachers have become multi-functional workers, as they assume various tasks that include administrative responsibilities in addition to distributing food and monitoring children during the commute to school.

He adds, “What is originally the responsibility of the parents is sometimes borne by the teachers, who are forced at times to apologize to the residents for any bad behavior of students in parks or stores.”

One of the most difficult tasks is supervising the sports and cultural activities of the pupils, often after school periods and on weekends. “Supervising a sports team generally means saying goodbye to weekends,” explains Takeshi Nishimoto, a history teacher in an Osaka school in western Japan.

In June, Nishimoto, 34, won a lawsuit he was filing for compensation for stress caused by overwork. He was on the verge of a nervous breakdown in 2017, when one month he worked an extra 144 hours while coaching a rugby team.

According to experts, teachers face a greater risk of overwork due to an old law that prevents them from receiving compensation for overtime. The law adds eight hours of additional income to their monthly salaries, which, according to Nemishoto, leads to “teachers working for unlimited times in exchange for a fixed salary.”

It took five years for Yoshio Kudo’s widow to obtain an official acknowledgment that her husband’s death was caused by overwork, a task complicated by the lack of written evidence of the hours he worked.

“I get the impression that my husband and I are working together to fulfill his last wishes and change practices in the work of teachers,” says Sachiko, a former teacher who now runs an anti-karoshi group.