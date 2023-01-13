The head of the Parliamentary Women, Family and Child Committee, Khalil Al-Saleh, said in a statement to Al-Rai Media that the committee is discussing domestic violence and the establishment of centers for battered women. The official stressed that the committee continues its periodic and vigorous follow-up to implement the Family Violence Law issued in favor of the protection of women and children.

In addition, the report mentioned that the comprehensive discussion on domestic violence included setting up specific centers and shelters for victims of violence, according to Al-Saleh, and encouraging the establishment of more than one center for sheltering battered women. He said that the meeting also talked about proposals for laws, including the establishment of a nursery in government work agencies, since the Ministry of Affairs social sector has experience in the field, which serves female employees in the sector. He noted that the establishment of nurseries for all working women in the government sector will benefit families.

Moreover, Al-Saleh said that a proposal to protect children’s privacy on social networking sites and the imposition of punishment for violators was included in the discussion. All concerned authorities attended the meeting, especially the ministries of affairs, interior and endowments, and the Minister of Social Affairs and Community Development, the Minister of State for Women and Childhood Affairs, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of the Interior, specialists from the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs and the head of the Women and Family Committee in the Kuwaiti Jurists Association.