A recently circulated video showed a woman giving birth under the rubble of a house that collapsed in Aleppo, Syria, as a result of the devastating earthquake, before she died.

A number of people gathered around the place where a woman was located under the rubble, and a person appeared carrying the child after he was born, and pulled him out of the rubble, reports Al-Rai daily.

According to press reports later, the child’s mother died immediately after his birth, while there was no news about the father’s condition.