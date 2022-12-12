Expectations have been high about the release of the “Harry and Megan” documentary, for months, and the royal family fears it and the couple see it as an opportunity to tell their story.

The streaming service has been trying hard to weather the difficult post-pandemic recession. The first three episodes of the six-part series titled “Harry and Meghan” were released at 08:00 GMT (03:00 ET) Thursday morning, reports a local Arabic daily.

The documentary was thought to have been pushed back to next year after the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September, but its release suggests the streaming service needs viewers to recoup its multimillion-dollar investment. So what does Netflix expect to gain from viewers and subscribers?

Technology and media analyst Paolo Pescatore was optimistic about what the Harry and Meghan documentary could do for the streaming giant’s long-term future. He said, “(Netflix) hopes that the great anticipation of the show will lead to subscriptions. The show is a huge movie in itself that will attract the attention of users who did not originally subscribe to the broadcast.

He added: “Undoubtedly, this will ensure that (Netflix) ends the year in a much stronger position, based on the leading third quarter with the restoration of normal service. This is in stark contrast to the first half of the year.

“Significantly, this excludes moving into advertising which will help expand their base, business model and much more.”

Viewing numbers from the Broadcaster Audience Research Board (BARB), which the broadcaster has now signed up for, won’t come out for another two weeks. But the show has to go above and beyond to outpace terrestrial favorites like the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, ITV’s Coronation Street and the World Cup.

According to the British “Daily Mail”, “Netflix” currently accounts for eight percent of all television viewership in the United Kingdom, which makes the company larger than “Channel 4”, “Channel 5” and “Sky” – but it is still very far from “BBC” and «ITV».

Subscribers are even more important to Netflix, especially after the launch of the new ad-supported basic tier subscription. Several people took to Twitter to say they were only signing up to watch the Harry and Meghan documentary.

Experts believe that “Harry and Meghan” could reverse the fortunes of the broadcasting company and potentially help attract millions of new subscribers. This is certainly what Netflix relies on as well. It has set a goal of attracting 4.5 million new subscribers during the fourth quarter of 2022, which runs from October to December.

The couple was reportedly seeking a deal worth around $100m (£81m), with Apple TV+ and Disney+ also interested, when Netflix signed a deal with Harry and Meghan’s production company Archewell, September 2020.

At the time, the company was still moving ahead financially due to increased subscriptions from people stuck in their homes during the Covid pandemic, but things have changed dramatically since then.

Gaining subscribers is key, but what Netflix has to do after that is stick with them and avoid the so-called “scary dampers”, that is, people who subscribe for a while but leave after a short time, according to Russia Today.