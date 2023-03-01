Western countries fear that Beijing will be able to access the data of users around the world and because of its risks

To the US national security, the White House ordered federal agencies to ban the Tik Tok app owned by the Chinese company “ByteDance” on their phones and devices within 30 days

The White House Office of Management and Budget made its decision on the basis of the law signed into law by President Joe Biden in early January, reports Al-Rai daily quoting AFP.

In a memo, Office Director Shalanda Young ordered the various agencies, departments, and agencies of the federal government to “remove and prohibit downloading” of the app on devices you own or manage, and to “prevent online communication” between those devices and the app.

The ban does not apply to non-federal US entities or the millions of individuals who use Tik Tok. Faced with this step, the American Civil Liberties Union denounced the new law, considering it tantamount to “an effective ban on Tik Tok.”

“Congress should not censor platforms and deny Americans their constitutional right to freedom of speech and expression,” the union’s chief political advisor said in a statement, adding, “We have the right to use Tik Tok and other platforms to share our thoughts and opinions with people across the country and around the world.”

In November, Tik Tok admitted that some employees in China had access to European user data, and in December it acknowledged that employees had used this data to track journalists. But the group denies any Chinese government control or access to the data.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning considered, “The United States is the largest country in the world that fears an application that is popular with young people. It really is a lack of self-confidence.”