The Criminal Court has handed down a harsh sentence to a citizen and an expatriate for their roles in leaking high school exam questions via a WhatsApp group. The two individuals have been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment with hard labor and a hefty fine of 482,000 dinars, reported Al-Rai Daily.

The case drew widespread attention after the Ministry of Education discovered that the exam questions had been circulating on social media channels, including a WhatsApp group operated by the defendants.