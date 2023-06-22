In his first statement after assuming his duties, the Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy, Dr. Jassim Al-Ustad, said he will seek to develop the Ministry’s work and enhance the services provided to the consumers saying it is too priority that the ministry currently focuses on, and works to overcome the obstacles facing the projects that the Ministry is working on through cooperation with the rest of the authorities.

He added, “Today we have a great challenge represented in the summer season, indicating that everyone in the ministry is working hard to ensure readiness for the current season,” reports Al-Qabas daily.

He expressed his aspiration for the future, which necessitates work on implementing projects that meet the demand for energy, pointing to very ambitious projects that are currently being implemented.

He stated that meeting the needs of the new housing cities, especially the city of Al-Mutlaa, comes at the top of the priorities, and that the ministry has already started delivering the current to the existing plots.

Al-Ustad stated that the ministry is currently studying the needs of all projects and conducting an integrated study of their own, so that the delivery of current to any of them does not delay the plans and time programs set, in cooperation with all concerned state agencies.

With regard to the file of purchasing energy from the Gulf interconnection, the minister said: This step requires many measures in different parts of the country, and it has already reached advanced stages, and there will be good news in this regard soon.

He pointed out that he visited a number of sectors in the ministry yesterday and disclosed he will visit all other sectors, including the power generation stations sector to develop work and advance the capabilities of national cadres working in the various sectors of the ministry.

Notable goals

– Providing electricity and water requirements for new housing projects

– Enhancing cooperation with state agencies to overcome obstacles to implementing projects

-Developing national cadres and continuing field tours to stations