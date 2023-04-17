The Director of the Northern Region Medical Directorate in the Kuwaiti Army Medical Services Authority, Brigadier General Dr. Nawaf Jandoul Al-Dosari, said that there are about 40,000 files for patients in the Kuwaiti army, within the field of work of his directorate in the northern region, indicating that emergency clinics in camp sites receive about 70,000 patients.

He added, the Northern Region Medical Directorate serves about 10 sites and camps in the north of the country and provides medical services and comprehensive health care for combatants in the army and their families, reports Al-Rai daily.

During a visit to the Medical Directorate of the northern region, the daily learned learned about the nature of its work, and what it provides throughout the year, away from their families — health care for members of the Kuwaiti army and the National Guard and their families, and officers of the Ministry of Interior only.

Brigadier General Al-Dosari confirmed that “the nature of our work is based on providing health care to the camps in the north of the country, in addition to military maneuvers, and we have a protocol of cooperation with the American, British and French armies present in the country, for training our cadres through their presence in the maneuvers, because it reflects in the efficiency of the Kuwaiti army personnel.”

Al-Dosari pointed out that “the medical services in the Kuwaiti army always stand by the Ministry of Health and support it in crises, as we equipped Kuwait’s first quarantine during the Corona virus pandemic, since the beginning of the crisis in February 2020, and we are the last to dismantle the quarantine, as we received a number of residents in buildings in the Farwaniya area, in addition to the infected soldiers and those coming to the State of Kuwait, where they were spending the quarantine period with us, and the number of those who entered the quarantine reached about 7 thousand, and this gives us a sense of social responsibility, meaning that the soldier in the Kuwaiti army defends, protects and supports, and does everything in his power to defend the homeland.

For his part, pharmacist Colonel Ghazi Saif Al-Adwani said, “We have two parts of the work, the first is providing patients with medicines, and the other is securing and determining the needs of the Northern Directorate in terms of medicines, devices, and medical supplies, and we were distinguished in the Kuwaiti army by signing directly to provide medicines through military medical warehouses, and we have all Medicines that are sometimes not available in some hospitals, and medicines are dispensed to 4,000 references.

The medical assistant in the Northern Region Medical Center, Colonel Dr. Hammoud Al-Enezi, said, “Under the direction of the army command, we are working to provide the best services and raise the level of health care for patients, while providing the best capabilities, such as radiology in dental clinics and surgical and internal operations, as we have sent a number of doctors and members of allied medicine, for a number of countries to benefit from the experiences in some countries that have a developed global medical system, and these experiences will be reflected in the development of the medical system in the Kuwaiti army.

For his part, Head of the Diagnostic Radiology Unit, Lieutenant Colonel Hussein Shaker Al-Sarraf, Senior Radiologist, said, “We have general radiology, sonar, CT scan, and MRI, and this department has recently been modernized with the best equipment and modern technology in the Middle East.

Colonel Doctor Abd al-Rahman Badr al-Awadi stated, “The medical companies have fixed and mobile clinics that are located in many camps in the northern region, and serve 12 sites at an annual rate of about 20,000 visitors from the Ministry of Defense, both military and civilians, and the medical companies provide primary medical treatment services, support and medical evacuation in military maneuvers and exercises.

All thanks to the Director of the Moral Guidance Department in the Army, Brigadier General Muhammad Abel Al-Awadi, for facilitating the task of visiting and meeting with the medical personnel in the Northern Region Medical Directorate in the Army Medical Services Authority, as this step reflects the direction of moral guidance towards highlighting the role of the Kuwaiti army and the nature of the work of its units different.