Kuwait commenced its polling process today to elect members for the 17th legislative term of the National Assembly, titled “Nation 2023”, reports Al-Jarida Daily

The polling process, operating under the single electoral vote system, will continue until 8 pm with the participation of 207 candidates from which 50 deputies will be elected.

Voters turned out in large numbers and were eager to cast their votes, envisioning a cooperative relationship between the legislative and executive authorities that would fulfill the aspirations of both the political leadership and the people.

Distinguished figures also actively participated in the electoral process. Muhammad Al-Saqer, Chairman of the Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry, casted his vote at the Shamiya Joint School Committee in the second constituency. His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammed, along with former Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed, also cast their votes at the same location.

Providing an update on the initial phase of the polling process, Counselor Naif Al-Mutairat, head of the main committee at Bibi Al-Salem Al-Sabah School in Dasma, stated that no issues have occurred until now.

Chancellor Sultan Al-Sultan, head of the original committee at Salmiya Secondary School for Girls, remarked that the voter turnout was currently considered “average,” with expectations of an increase in the coming hours.

Judge Muhammad Jassim Al-Dakhil, head of the sub-committee at Abdullah Al-Ahmad High School in the Jaber Al-Ali district, reported a higher than expected attendance rate of approximately one voter per minute, with 46 voters out of 1,030 recorded within 45 minutes.

The nation’s focus remains fixed on the ongoing electoral process as Kuwait aims to establish political stability and foster cooperation between the legislative and executive branches.