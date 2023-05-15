An inspection campaign by the Public Authority for Manpower resulted in the arrest of servants, people on dependent visa working for a medical center in Salmiya.

PAM stated the campaign was carried out by the Labor Inspection Department of the Protection Sector, in coordination with the tripartite committee (the Medical Licensing Department, the Medical Drug Inspection Department of the Ministry of Health, and the Residence Affairs Investigation of the Ministry of Interior), reports Al-Rai daily.

The daily added one person who was on dependent visa was caught working as a nurse, and an administrative employee who impersonated a doctor.

The campaign also revealed poor storage of medicines and other medicines which did not have the approval from the Ministry of Health.