By Ricky Laxa

Staff Writer

Participants of the recently held culinary class headed by two Vietnamese Master Chefs, were fascinated with their three hours cooking experience as they delivered their own products on the tables after the class. The class was under the patronage of the Embassy of Vietnam, organized by CEE Network Lifestyle Workshop and fully sponsored by FRiENDi mobile.

“I love to cook, and Vietnamese cuisine is something I have never tried, and the experience has given me an opportunity to discover more of the country’s variety of dishes. This has been an exhilarating experience as I got to meet the Master Chefs themselves and acquired the knowledge from them” commented Armelle Clement from France.

Two dishes were taught during the class. Goi Cuom Tom (Fresh spring roll with shrimp) and Cha Gio (Fried spring roll). Ingredients were available and participants were later asked to display their finished products on the table and the best plated dish was awarded a culinary book authored and published by the lead Chef. Ms. Clement was taken by surprise as she took home the prize. One of the participants in the event was Chef Ramesh, Sous Chef of Crown Plaza Hotel. “I was invited to come and attend by the Ambassador himself and this is one great experiences for me to explore more the country’s variety of dishes and cuisines” stated Chef Ramesh.

In his opening remarks, The Ambassador of Vietnam His Excellency Thang Toan Ngo expressed his gratitude to the participants for taking time and learn more about Vietnam’s dishes. Certificates of participation were awarded to the attendees and to the sponsor of the event FRiENDi mobile.

Participants also had the chance to acquire their own personal mobile sim card from FRiENDi mobile. “This has been one of the most rewarding events we have organized as chef celebrities graced the occasions and class. We hope we can bring back Chefs Ngoc Nghia Tran and Le Hong Chien soonest and continue to impart culinary knowledge to our local and foreign chefs in Kuwait” commended Workshop Administrator of CEE Network Lifestyle Workshops.

Earlier in the week, Vietnam held a remarkable tourism promotion at the Regency hotel. Travel agents were invited to a brief introduction seminar presented by Vietravel immediately followed by a buffet dinner showcased two live cooking stations with the Vietnamese Master chefs and cultural presentation featuring the country’s traditional women’s garb called “Ao Dai” designed by a renowned Vietnamese fashion designer Miss Thu Ngan An. CEE Network Kuwait thanked The Times Kuwait for their continued support via news coverage on the events.