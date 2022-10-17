At the 4th Asian Youth U18 Athletics Championship 2022, which took place at Kuwait from October 13 to October 16, Vietnamese girl athletes have achieved outstanding results with 2 gold medals and 1 bronze medal in important sports of the game.

The team travelled to Kuwait with 4 athletes competing in the 400 and 1500 metres running, high jump, and triple jump. Although unfamiliar with the climate and facing anxieties because of being first-time competitors, the girls did their country proud by doing the best and win the medals.

Nguyen Khanh Linh won the 1500 metres running’s gold medal on the first day of the game with the result of 4:51.61, beating Thai rival Piyapat Pongsapan by nearly 7 seconds. The following day, Hoang Thi Anh Thuc won the 400 metres running’s gold medal in a tense race, with the result of 55:03, while Bui Thi Kim Anh finished her high jump competition at the third place, conceding to Uzbekistani and Kazakhstani athletes.