The Vietnamese Embassy celebrated the 87th National Day of Vietnam on Monday, with a reception held at the Regency Hotel. Guests at the event included Assistant Foreign Minister for Ceremonies Ambassador Nabil Al-Dakheel and representatives from various diplomatic missions and the Vietnamese community in Kuwait.

During the celebration, Vietnamese Ambassador, H.E Ngo Tuan Thang highlighted the longstanding and strong relationship between Vietnam and Kuwait, which has lasted for 47 years. Ambassador Thang also emphasized that Kuwait was the first Gulf country to establish diplomatic relations with Vietnam in 1976, and Vietnam chose Kuwait as the first Gulf country to open its embassy 20 years ago.

The Vietnamese ambassador expressed pride in how the two countries have expanded cooperation in a wide range of areas, including politics, trade, and culture, over the years. Thang also mentioned Vietnam’s notable recent achievements, including becoming the sixth-largest trading partner of Kuwait in Southeast Asia, with trade volume reaching nearly $3 billion in 2020.

The ambassador also highlighted the success of Vietnam’s Doi Moi policy, which has brought great historical significance and achievements across all sectors. This policy includes attracting $25 billion in foreign investment to Vietnam in 2022 and an estimated economy of about $400 billion, as well as creating close relations with neighboring countries and establishing stable, long-term relationships with 30 strategic partners.

The Vietnamese Embassy’s celebration of National Day in Kuwait has further deepened the bilateral relationship between the two nations and further strengthened their cooperation in various fields.