With the start of the new school year just around the corner, the Capital and Jahra educational areas have requested urgent maintenance of about 50 schools in the two regions — 25 schools in each governorate — while an educational source said the request has been approved and work is underway to contract directly with the concerned companies to carry out the necessary maintenance at an estimated cost of about 200 thousand dinars.

However, according to a local Arabic daily, it is surprising that schools in the two governorates were on the maintenance list, stressing that “the procedures for direct contracting need some time and work as well. Is it reasonable for companies to start their work when the teachers and students are busy with their studies?”