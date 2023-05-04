The Ministry of Health has issued an explanatory statement regarding what was reported about the theft of medicines from the Al-Razi Hospital pharmacy.

The ministry stated that “Last Monday, on May 2, 2023, someone attempted to forcibly enter the Al-Razi Hospital pharmacy, which was closed at the time, and that the same person tried to enter the Kuwait Center for Mental Health pharmacy in the same way, and that the two cases were limited to attempting to open the doors at the scene of the incident, but the suspect failed in his attempt and no medicines were stolen,” reports Al-Jarida daily.

The security authorities were informed, and the necessary legal measures were taken, and the concerned authorities were provided with video clips that monitored the two incidents.