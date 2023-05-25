Beginning January 2024, the Kuwaiti postgraduate students studying in British universities will be able to obtain residency for their families only if they are doing research programs, which usually is more than two years.

This comes within the framework of the restrictions that the British government announced to impose on entry visas for the families of international students, after witnessing record immigration rates in recent times, reports Al-Rai daily.

Under the procedures, which are expected to be implemented in January 2024 after consultation with the higher education sector and universities, only outstanding postgraduate students who are enrolled in research programs will be able to bring in their family members.

Students will also be prevented from obtaining a work visa instead of a student visa before completing their studies.

For its part, sources at the British Embassy in Kuwait told Al-Rai that “the new procedures would restrict visas for companions (spouses or children under the age of 18) for postgraduate students (higher diploma or master’s degree) who are studying in non-research programs” (lecture system), for residence in the United Kingdom, but it will not affect the companions of current postgraduate students or those scheduled to begin their studies before January 2024.