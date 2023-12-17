The Foreign Secretary, David Cameron, said:

It was with great sorrow that I heard of the death of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah. He leaves behind a great legacy – the result of a long and distinguished career in the Interior Ministry, as Defence Minister, Crown Prince and latterly, as Amir.

His contribution to regional stability, his personal commitment to global development and his work to bridge gaps between nations will long be remembered. I offer my profound condolences to Kuwait and its people at this sad time