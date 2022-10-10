The British Ministry of Interior announced on Sunday that more than 1,300 fans from England and Wales were banned from traveling to Qatar to attend the 2022

FIFA World Cup next month.

In a press release, the ministry announced that these fans were banned due to their history of violence and abuse and ordered them to hand in their passports to avoid manipulation.

The ministry warned that any banned supporter attempting to reach Qatar could face six months in prison and an unlimited fine.

“We will not let the behavior of a minority of lawbreakers tarnish what will be an exciting tournament,” said the Minister of Interior, Suella Braverman.

“Violence, abuse and disorder is not tolerated here, and this criminal behavior will not be tolerated at the World Cup, which is why we are taking this firm approach,” she added.

-Source-KUNA