UAE has announced the launch of one of its largest infrastructure projects in the region, the 900km pan – UAE national railway network which will connect 4 major ports in the country and 7 logistics areas. Powered by a fleet of 38 locomotives and more than 1,000 wagons, the freight trains are capable of transporting all types of goods.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai who witnessed the inauguration of the netwrok at the main center for control and maintenance in Al Fayah, Abu Dhabi, said on his Twitter account, “UAE successfully launched the national railway network, linking 4 major ports in the country and 7 logistics areas while transporting around 60 million tons of goods annually. Our train network enhances our economy, consolidates our territorial integrity, and transports us together towards a better future.”

The railway network is a national strategic project with economic effects of 200 billion dirhams until 2050, which was accomplished with the cooperation of 180 government and local authorities who worked 133 million working hours and produced more than 1000 operational documents, led by His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed as one national team representing one national vision for development.