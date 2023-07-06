A recently circulated video clip showed two passengers storming the departure gate after it was closed at Sabiha Turkish Airport.

It was shown from the footage circulated, one of the travelers jumping from a height of a few meters from the corridor intended for transporting passengers to the airport grounds, without any harm, while the other got stuck in the corridor and was pulled, reports Al-Rai daily.

The two travelers, who were late for the scheduled time, caused a state of chaos that led to the flight being delayed by an hour, amid attempts by security men inside the airport to control the situation.

The two passengers were arrested by the security authorities after they tried to force the flight crew to allow them to board. They were investigated, while the air traffic at the airport was not affected.