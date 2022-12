The security officers of the Yarmouk police station received a report from a citizen registering an alleged theft case against two maids working in his house in Yarmouk, and provided the police with the suspects’ data, according to an Arab daily.

The source said that the two maids allegedly escaped from his house and when he inspected his belongings discovered that he lost an amount of 1,000 dinars, which prompted him to register a case at the police station.