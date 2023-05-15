Firefighters put out two fires that broke out in a warehouse in Al Dhaher area, and on the roof of a cooperative society.

Regarding the first fire, the Central Operations Department received this morning a report of a prefabricated warehouse fire and the fire was put out by fire engines from Al-Bairaq and Al-Qurain, reports Al-Rai daily.

As for the second fire, it broke out on the roof of a cooperative society in the Capital Governorate. Firefighters from Al-Shaheed and Al-Madina centers dealt with it.

The fire reportedly started in the trash dump on the roof of a service building. No injuries have been reported.