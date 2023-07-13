Two re-collected dinosaur skeletons will be auctioned in New York, one of which is a pterosaur and the other a rare type of plesiosaur, Sotheby’s announced Tuesday.

And “Nessie”, which is named after the famous Scottish Loch Ness monster and is a rare type of plesiosaur, is offered at a price ranging between $600,000 and $800,000. It was previously sold for 456,000 Euros in Paris in 2010, as part of an auction organized by Sotheby’s.

It was then in the old collection of a private German museum, according to Sotheby’s.

For her part, Cassandra Hutton, head of the science and popular culture department at Sotheby’s, said that the skeleton discovered in 1990 in Gloucestershire was “almost 75 percent complete”, which is an “extraordinary” percentage. It dates back to the lower Jurassic period, about 190 million years ago.

In contemporary culture, plesiosaurs have been associated with the Loch Ness Monster, a legendary being in Scottish folklore.

And “Nessie” will be offered in an auction entitled “Natural History” to be organized in New York on July 26, according to “Sotheby’s”.

It will also offer a skeleton of Tyrannodon, a pterosaur with a wingspan of six meters and an estimated price of between four and six million dollars.

The “Horse”, which was found in Kansas, in the United States, is displayed with its wings open, while “almost all of its original fossil bones have not been restored,” according to the auction house.

The record achieved in this field belongs to the Tyrannosaurus Rex, which was sold for $31.8 million in 2020.