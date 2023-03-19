Two people died and 4 others were injured in two traffic accidents that occurred yesterday morning.

In the first accident, which occurred on Jahra Road, a vehicle ran out of control and crashed into a tree, killing the man behind the wheel on the spot and damaging his vehicle, reports Al-Anba daily.

As for the second death, a vehicle collided with a motorcycle opposite the Jaber Al-Ahmad area, and upon impact both the vehicle and the motorbike went up on flames.

The motorcyclist, a young Kuwaiti died on the spot, and the driver of the vehicle who was seriously injured was taken to the Al-Sabah Hospital.

As for the third accident, a citizen got burned as a result of an electric contact inside a boat opposite the Green Island. The injured was taken to the Amiri Hospital.


