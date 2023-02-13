The First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior and Acting Minister of Defense, Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled, ordered to break off a quarrel that broke out between two groups of families in Farwaniya. According to a security source of Al Anbaa, a video clip of a fight circulated on social media involving two families, one of which was of Arab nationality, in which weapons were used and injuries were inflicted on both sides. The report added that both parties were confronted and interrogated. Investigations revealed that the reason for the quarrel was due to an attempt by each family to extend their reach when begging over certain areas.

Meanwhile, officers of the Farwaniya police station moved to a vegetable shop in Farwaniya to respond to a quarrel by four Egyptian expats, who were also detained and reportedly deported.