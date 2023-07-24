Two Asians have been arrested for stealing 8 air-conditioning units from 3 Hajj headquarters located in the Mangaf area.

The Al-Anba daily said the suspects attempted to flee the scene but the cooperation between the owners of the Hajj campaigns and the diligent work of the Ahmadi detectives, successfully identified the suspects and arrested them.

The theft occurred today and the arrest came after the owners of the Hajj campaigns provided the CCTV footage of the suspects stealing the units which proved instrumental in tracking down the criminals. Additionally, the van used during the crime was identified through the video clips.

Subsequently, the authorities were able to apprehend the two individuals responsible for the theft. They are now under arrest and will face the legal consequences of their actions. The case has been registered at the Abu Halifa police station.