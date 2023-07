The Al-Ahmadi security patrolmen arrested a Kuwaiti in his forties. He was caught at a checkpoint in Mahboula with a bag of narcotics and a bottle of alcohol.

On the other hand, Ahmadi Security Directorate personnel arrested at dawn yesterday a non-Kuwaiti and referred him to the Directorate-General for Drugs Control, reports Al-Anba daily.

He was caught in Mangaf for possessing narcotic pills (Lyrica).