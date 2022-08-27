Nearly a week after the start of the journey of the two sea turtles that were rehabilitated and released on Qaruh Island last Saturday, the two turtles left Kuwaiti waters heading south in the territorial waters outside Kuwait, and are said to have traveled more than 120 kilometers, amid expectations of returning to Kuwait again.

Sheikha Al-Ibrahim, director of the Public Relations and Media Department, the official spokesperson for the Environment Public Authority, told a local Arabic daily that the authority is making great efforts to preserve wildlife in compliance with international conventions, pointing out that “there are between 5 and 6 species of sea turtles and they are currently being protect in line with international agreements.”

In turn, the head of the Senyar diving team Hussein Al-Qallaf who contributed to this campaign told the daily, “Tracking satellites devices are installed on two green turtles,” pointing out that the team’s role in this campaign was to “transport Turtles to Qaruh Island and photographed them underwater.

Al-Qallaf praised the continuous efforts of government agencies, institutions, and voluntary bodies in preserving the environment and raising environmental awareness of the community, especially in this campaign that seeks to protect turtles, saying Senyar’s diving team has previous experience of more than five years in studying turtles and monitoring them on Kuwaiti islands.