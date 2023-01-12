The Turkish authorities have arrested a school principal after he secretly filmed more than 100 girls, and referred him to the court on charges of illegal use of personal data.

The headmaster of a school in the Turkish city of Erzurum traveled to Istanbul for a vacation in early December, where he was arrested after secretly photographing a number of girls while they were walking in the city’s streets, reports a local Arabic daily.

The man took more than 100 photos of the girls inappropriately, and collected the photos in a separate archive on his phone.

According to the Turkish newspaper, Al-Sabah, the man took pictures of women walking through Istanbul’s crowded streets and parks and getting off the subway.

A passer-by noticed the unlucky photographer and immediately reported it to the police, who admitted his guilt and was taken to court for “illegal use of personal data.”



