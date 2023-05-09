The Turkish Embassy in Kuwait has closed its polling station for the Presidential and Parliamentary Elections after three days of voting. The turnout was high at 66%, which is a significant increase from the 52% recorded in the 2018 election.

The voting process went smoothly with over 30 staff members assigned to the polling station to ensure that citizens were able to cast their votes easily.

Turkish Ambassador, H.E Sönmez expressed her gratitude to all the citizens who participated in the elections, saying that the embassy’s goal was to achieve the highest possible turnout.

The successful conduct of the Presidential and Parliamentary Elections at the Turkish Embassy in Kuwait is a significant milestone for the Turkish community in Kuwait.