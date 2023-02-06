A magnitude 7.5 earthquake follows devastating 7.8 earthquake in southeast Turkey, also causing damage in northern Syria.

At least 912 deaths were reported in Turkey, while 560 people died in Syria.

Residents in the Iraqi provinces of Dohuk and Mosul and the Kurdish capital Erbil have reported feeling a light tremor, state media reported on Monday, following an earthquake in Syria.

Syrian state media also reported a separate earthquake had hit the capital Damascus, but gave no further details.

The EU has said ten search and rescue teams have been mobilised to help the emergency operations in Turkey.

“Ten Urban Search and Rescue teams have been quickly mobilised from Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, France, Greece, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania to support the first responders on the ground,” EU commissioners Josep Borrell and Janez Lenarcic said in a statement.

Italy and Hungary have also offered their rescue teams, the statement said.

The death toll across Syria has risen to at least 560 people, according to the government and rescue workers in opposition-held areas.

The official news agency SANA, citing the health ministry, said at least 339 people were killed and 1,089 injured in government-controlled areas of the war-torn country. The White Helmets rescue group said at least 221 were killed and 419 injured in opposition-held areas.

A new earthquake of at least magnitude 7.5 has been reported in southeast Turkey by Turkey’s AFAD emergency authority and the United States Geological Service (USGS). Turkish authorities measured the magnitude at 7.6, while the USGS measured it at 7.5, reporting it hit at 1:24pm (10:24 GMT) four kilometres (2.5 miles) south-southeast of the town of Ekinozu in Kahramanmaras, where the magnitude 7.8 earthquake hit hours earlier. Live local media footage showed a building collapsing in the town of Malatya during the latest quake. Source: AlJazeera