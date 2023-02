The death toll stands at more than 29,000 in Turkey and northwestern Syria as rescue efforts continue. The number of deaths in Turkey rose to 24,617 on Sunday while more than 4,500 were killed in Syria.

Turkey has experienced 2356 tremors since Monday’s devastating earthquakes. Experts are calling for more quality-control during the construction of buildings to reduce risks in the quake-prone region.

Source: Aljazeera