Three people were referred to the competent authorities in the Ministry of Interior, after they were caught in the Fintas and Salmiya regions with bottles containing suspected intoxicants.

A statement issued by the General Department of Security Relations and Media at the Ministry of Interior stated that “the security deployment of the public security sector with the aim of maintaining security resulted in the arrest of two people with 98 bottles containing locally-made alcohol in the Fintas area, and in the second incident the securitymen arrested two persons in Fintas and seized from him bottles of booze ready for sale, reports a local Arabic daily.