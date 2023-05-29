The Meteorological Department says the weather today will be hot and partly cloudy with light to moderate northwesterly to variable winds, with speeds of 08-45 km/h, causing dust over open areas with a chance for scattered rain.

Met indicated the weather at night will be hot and partly cloudy, with light to moderate variable winds to northwesterly, with speed of 08-35 km/h with a chance for scattered rain.

The Meteorological Department also predicted that the expected maximum temperature at Kuwait International Airport will be 44 degrees Celsius.