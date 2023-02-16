A tiger killed a teenager and his grandfather within 12 hours, in a tragedy in Karnataka, southern India, according to local media reports.

The Hindu newspaper said that the 18-year-old grandson, Chethan, and the 70-year-old grandfather, Raju, were killed after being attacked by the same tiger.

The horrific death of the grandfather came only 12 hours after the mauling of his grandson, knowing that Raju attended Chethan’s funeral before he was attacked by the tiger and killed.

Indian media published video footage of the town’s residents screaming, with the growing fear of the predatory animal.

According to reports, authorities caught the tiger in the Nagarahole Reserve before it caused another accident, as it was drugged and appeared to be relaxed in what looked like a long cement tube.